Jalen Haralson scores 20 as Notre Dame rallies to beat TCU 87-85 in OT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jalen Haralson scored 20 points as the Irish erased a nine-point halftime deficit and outlasted…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jalen Haralson scored 20 points as the Irish erased a nine-point halftime deficit and outlasted TCU 87–85 in overtime on Saturday.

Haralson delivered the shot that saved regulation, pulling up from midrange with 3 seconds left to tie the game 76-76. He opened overtime with another jumper, then added four free throws as Notre Dame (7-3) inched ahead and never trailed again. His nine assists tied a season high.

Freshman reserve Cole Certa ignited the Irish comeback, burying four 3-pointers during a 17–4 burst that flipped a 45–36 halftime deficit into a 50–47 lead. He finished with 20 points, including two free throws with 27 seconds left in OT that pushed the margin to four.

TCU (5-3) controlled the first half behind 63% shooting, its best in any half in two seasons. Jayden Pierre scored 17 with four 3s, and David Punch added 20 points and seven boards, but the Frogs’ rhythm cracked after the break as Notre Dame held them to 31 second-half points.

Punch’s free throws with 30 seconds left in regulation put TCU up 75–74, but the Frogs missed three chances to close it out, including a missed shot with 9 seconds left. Haralson’s jumper forced OT and Notre Dame outscored TCU 11–9 from there.

The Irish shot 55 percent and survived despite losing guard Markus Burton to a left leg injury early in the second half.

Up Next

Notre Dame heads home to face Idaho Dec. 10.

TCU plays North Texas on Dec. 7.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.