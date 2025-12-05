Jackson and Florida International host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (4-3) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Jacksonville after…

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (4-3)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Jacksonville after Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points in Florida International’s 89-83 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Panthers are 4-1 in home games. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA scoring 83.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Dolphins are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Florida International scores 83.9 points, 11.9 more per game than the 72.0 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 74.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 78.1 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 13.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 11.3 points.

