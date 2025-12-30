Ingram and Lehigh host Army

Army Black Knights (6-7) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Army…

Army Black Knights (6-7) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Army after Joshua Ingram scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 76-62 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 3-2 at home. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Black Knights are 2-3 in road games. Army is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lehigh scores 70.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Army allows. Army averages 74.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.2 Lehigh allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hank Alvey is averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is averaging 13.7 points and five assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

