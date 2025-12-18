Hampton Pirates and the Jackson State Tigers square off in College Park, Georgia

Jackson State Tigers (1-9) vs. Hampton Pirates (5-6) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (1-9) vs. Hampton Pirates (5-6)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Jackson State in College Park, Georgia.

The Pirates have a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have a 1-9 record in non-conference games. Jackson State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Hampton is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 58.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 67.0 Hampton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Aidan Haskins is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.