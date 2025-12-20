Georgia Southern hosts James Madison after McBride’s 24-point performance

James Madison Dukes (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Georgia Southern after Justin McBride scored 24 points in James Madison’s 77-68 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Dukes are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McBride is averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

