George Washington Revolutionaries play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, aim for 8th straight win

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-4, 0-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington seeks to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory against Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Revolutionaries meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake is averaging 16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kamari Sims is averaging 8.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

