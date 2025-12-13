George Mason takes on Old Dominion, aims for 10th straight home win

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) at George Mason Patriots (9-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -17.5;…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) at George Mason Patriots (9-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Old Dominion trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Patriots have gone 7-0 at home. George Mason is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Monarchs have gone 0-7 away from home. Old Dominion is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

George Mason’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 55.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 12.4 points.

LJ Thomas is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

