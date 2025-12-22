George and Syracuse host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-9) at Syracuse Orange (8-4) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -23.5; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-9) at Syracuse Orange (8-4)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -23.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Stonehill after Naithan George scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 91-83 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Orange have gone 7-1 at home. Syracuse averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-7 in road games. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 2.6.

Syracuse scores 74.4 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 71.7 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 69.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 66.3 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.