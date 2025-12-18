Ford scores 23 as Temple knocks off Davidson 68-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Derrian Ford’s 23 points helped Temple defeat Davidson 68-63 on Thursday. Ford added nine rebounds for…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Derrian Ford’s 23 points helped Temple defeat Davidson 68-63 on Thursday.

Ford added nine rebounds for the Owls (7-5). Aiden Tobiason scored 19 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Jordan Mason shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Roberts Blums scored 14 points for the Wildcats (8-3). Davidson also got 10 points from Nick Coval.

Ford put up 12 points in the first half for Temple, who led 36-23 at the break. Temple turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 57-47 lead with 4:11 left in the half. Ford scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

