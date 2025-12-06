Florida Atlantic Owls to visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Sunday

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on FGCU for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 82.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Devin Vanterpool averaging 7.5.

FGCU averages 86.9 points, 15.1 more per game than the 71.8 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3%.

Vanterpool is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

