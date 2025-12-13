Florida Atlantic hosts Albany (NY) after Sissoko’s 20-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Albany (NY) after Yohann Sissoko scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 112-55 victory against the Saint Leo Lions.

The Owls have gone 4-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Great Danes are 0-5 on the road. Albany (NY) is seventh in the America East giving up 77.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 72.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 70.5 Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanaan Carlyle averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Devin Vanterpool is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.8 points.

Amir Lindsey is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

