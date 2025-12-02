Evansville hosts Ball State after Maxey’s 27-point game

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces…

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Evansville after Juwan Maxey scored 27 points in Ball State’s 96-85 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Purple Aces are 2-2 in home games. Evansville has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Ball State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Evansville averages 69.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 70.3 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 11.0 points.

Davion Hill is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

