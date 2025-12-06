Emanuel Sharp scores 27 points, No. 8 Houston beats Florida State 82-67

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 27 points, Kingston Flemings added 21 and No. 8 Houston beat Florida State 82-67…

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 27 points, Kingston Flemings added 21 and No. 8 Houston beat Florida State 82-67 on Saturday night.

Flemings and Sharp each scored 13 points in the first half and were a combined 10 of 15 from the floor as the Cougars (8-1) held a 41-33 halftime lead.

Sharp finished 10 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Kingston was 8 of 13 from the field, hitting 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Chris Cenac Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which shot 49% and 11 of 29 on 3-pointers. The Cougars forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 18 points.

Rodney McCray V scored 16 points for Florida State (5-4). Chauncey Wiggins added 14 points and Lajae Jones had 12 points as the Seminoles dropped their third straight.

The Seminoles got 31 points from their bench but shot 39% from the field, including 10 of 32 on 3-pointers.

Florida State cut Houston’s halftime lead to 57-52 on a 3-pointer by Jones with 10:22 left, but the Cougars responded with 10 straight points, capped by a jumper by Milos Uzan with 6:43 remaining to push the lead to 15. Houston never trailed by less than double-digits the rest of the way.

Florida State: Faces UMass next Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

Houston: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday night.

