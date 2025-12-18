Eley’s 31 lead Hampton past Jackson State 84-77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Michael Eley’s 31 points led Hampton past Jackson State 84-77 on Thursday. Eley added five…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Michael Eley’s 31 points led Hampton past Jackson State 84-77 on Thursday.

Eley added five rebounds for the Pirates (6-6). Christian Watson scored 18 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers (1-10) in scoring, finishing with 36 points, six assists and two steals. Jayme Mitchell added 16 points for Jackson State. Dorian McMillian also recorded 11 points.

Hampton took the lead with 9:40 left in the first half and did not trail again. Watson led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to go up 36-35 at the break. Eley scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Hampton to a seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

