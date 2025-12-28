East Texas A&M hosts SFA after Harrison’s 23-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-2, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 1-1 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-2, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 1-1 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts SFA after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 118-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Lumberjacks are 2-0 in conference matchups. SFA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Texas A&M averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.7 per game SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The Lions and Lumberjacks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.3 points. Harrison is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 12.5 points. Keon Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, six rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

