Drake faces Western Illinois following Quinn’s 31-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-6) at Drake Bulldogs (5-3)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Western Illinois after Jalen Quinn scored 31 points in Drake’s 84-74 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in home games. Drake has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leathernecks are 0-4 on the road. Western Illinois averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Drake is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Okku Federiko is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 59.7%.

Francis Okwuosah averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.