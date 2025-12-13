Donovan leads Davidson against Charlotte after 28-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (7-3, 1-0 A-10) at Charlotte 49ers (4-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits…

Davidson Wildcats (7-3, 1-0 A-10) at Charlotte 49ers (4-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits Charlotte after Katie Donovan scored 28 points in Davidson’s 87-65 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The 49ers are 2-1 on their home court. Charlotte ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Asianae Nicholson paces the 49ers with 7.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the road. Davidson is 7-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Charlotte is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 71.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 71.5 Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Princess Anderson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35.2%.

Kyra Bruyndoncx averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Charlise Dunn is averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

