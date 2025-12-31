DJ Smith scores 24 as Campbell fends off Monmouth 68-65

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — DJ Smith had 24 points in Campbell’s 68-65 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday. Smith…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — DJ Smith had 24 points in Campbell’s 68-65 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday.

Smith shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Dovydas Butka added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson had 11 points.

Jason Rivera-Torres led the way for the Hawks (6-8, 0-1) with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Justin Ray added 16 points and Dok Muordar pitched in with 12 points and three blocks.

Butka scored 10 points in the first half and Campbell went into the break trailing 35-30. Smith’s 17-point second half helped Campbell close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.