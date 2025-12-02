Denver set for road matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles

Denver Pioneers (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (3-4) Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Eastern Washington…

Denver Pioneers (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (3-4)

Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Eastern Washington for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 6.3.

The Pioneers are 1-3 in road games. Denver is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 36.6% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 56.6 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 66.6 Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. Elyn Bowers is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.1 points.

Coryn Watts is averaging 19.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

