Daye and Purdue host Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue faces Illinois after Tara Daye scored 22 points in Purdue’s 93-62 win over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-0 in home games. Purdue averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 1-0 in conference play. Illinois is 10-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Fighting Illini square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daye is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

Cearah Parchment is averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

