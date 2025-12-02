Dance leads William & Mary against Wake Forest after 22-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Wake Forest after Monet Dance scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 64-53 victory over the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-0 at home. Wake Forest is the best team in the ACC in team defense, allowing 51.9 points while holding opponents to 30.8% shooting.

The Tribe are 1-2 in road games. William & Mary is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Wake Forest’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Cassidy Geddes is shooting 31.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tribe. Dance is averaging 10.8 points.

