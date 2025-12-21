Counter leads Charleston (SC) against Northern Kentucky after 22-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-4, 1-2 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-4, 1-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Northern Kentucky after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 82-78 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Norse are 7-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 5.2.

The Cougars are 0-2 on the road. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Christian Reeves averaging 6.2.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 74.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 74.4 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 16.5 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Reeves is averaging 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Counter is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.