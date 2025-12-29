Cornell visits No. 9 Michigan State after Carr’s 22-point showing

Cornell Big Red (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cornell Big Red (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -26.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State hosts Cornell after Coen Carr scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 79-70 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Spartans are 6-1 in home games. Michigan State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red have gone 3-5 away from home. Cornell averages 90.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Michigan State scores 78.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 84.8 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Carr is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Beccles is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 89.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

