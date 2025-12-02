Copeland leads NC State against No. 20 Auburn after 28-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-2) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits No.…

NC State Wolfpack (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits No. 20 Auburn after Quadir Copeland scored 28 points in NC State’s 102-97 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Auburn is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. NC State is second in the ACC scoring 93.6 points per game and is shooting 51.7%.

Auburn makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). NC State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall is shooting 46.3% and averaging 20.9 points.

Darrion Williams is shooting 55.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.3 points.

