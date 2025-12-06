Cope and New Orleans host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) at New Orleans Privateers (3-6) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -6.5;…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) at New Orleans Privateers (3-6)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces Houston Christian after TJ Cope scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 86-70 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Privateers play their first home game after going 3-6 to start the season. New Orleans averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies have gone 1-3 away from home. Houston Christian is 0-1 in one-possession games.

New Orleans is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Jakevion Buckley is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.2 points.

Kylin Green is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 10.0 points.

