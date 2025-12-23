Conference seasons kick into gear following light AP Top 25 holiday week

The week of Christmas is typically a slow time on the college basketball, with a handful of games before and…

The week of Christmas is typically a slow time on the college basketball, with a handful of games before and after the holiday.

This week is no different with nine ranked teams playing, most against lower-tier programs.

Once the weekend passes, the schedule heats up as conference seasons kick into full gear.

The marquee game over the next two weeks will come on Jan. 2, when No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 24 Southern California.

The Wolverines have been one of the nation’s most dominant teams so far, running up the score on one opponent after the next.

Michigan (11-0) has won its last eight games by 15 or more points, a run that includes a 40-point win over No. 7 Gonzaga and a 30-point win over then-No. 21 Auburn.

The Wolverines have scored 100 points in five the past six games and are third nationally with 95.4 points per game. Michigan inched closer to top-ranked Arizona in this week’s AP Top 25, earning 19 first-place votes.

The Wolverines play McNeese next Monday before facing USC.

The Trojans moved into the AP Top 25 after starting the season with eight straight wins, but dropped out following a home loss to Washington on Dec. 6. USC moved back into the poll this week after blowout wins over UTSA and UC Santa Cruz.

Rising Huskers

No. 13 Nebraska (12-0) is off to the best start in program history and earned its highest ranking in 35 years at No. 15 last week. The Cornhuskers can shoot it, averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, and have an active big man in 6-foot-10 center Rienk Mast.

After playing New Hampshire on Tuesday, Nebraska will face its biggest test of the season in its Big Ten opener against No. 9 Michigan State on Jan. 2.

The Spartans (11-1) have wins over Arkansas, Kentucky, No. 12 North Carolina and No. 25 Iowa already this season, their lone loss coming to No. 6 Duke on Dec. 6.

Vols and Hogs

If you’re looking for an early powerhouse SEC matchup, the game between No. 19 Tennessee and No. 18 Arkansas will be worth watching.

The Vols bounced back from three straight losses by blowing out No. 16 Louisville and held Gardner-Webb to 52 points in another lopsided win. Ja’Kobi Gillespie was superb for Tennessee last week, averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Arkansas has yet to earn a marquee win, losing to No. 9 Michigan State, No. 6 Duke, No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 8 Houston. The Razorbacks have been one of the few teams to put up big numbers against Houston’s swarming defense, scoring 85 points in a nine-point loss last Saturday.

Busy slate

Jan. 3 could be a good day to park in front of the TV and watch ranked teams play tough conference opponents.

Top-ranked Arizona returns from a long break to open Big 12 play at Utah.

No. 6 Purdue, one the nation’s No. 1 team, blew out Kent State on Monday, but has a difficult return to Big Ten play at Wisconsin.

Kentucky may no longer be ranked, but figures to be a tough test for No. 14 Alabama in the teams’ SEC opener.

No. 6 Duke looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season against Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve before playing at Florida State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.