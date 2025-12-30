Colorado State hosts Comer and Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-3, 0-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-3, 0-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Colorado State after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Nevada’s 81-66 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams are 6-1 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC scoring 83.4 points while shooting 52.9% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Colorado State averages 83.4 points, 11.1 more per game than the 72.3 Nevada gives up. Nevada scores 5.5 more points per game (77.7) than Colorado State gives up (72.2).

The Rams and Wolf Pack meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Price is averaging 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolf Pack. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.