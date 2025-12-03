Collins scores 19 off the bench, American defeats Drexel 75-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead American over Drexel 75-73 on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead American over Drexel 75-73 on Wednesday.

Collins had five rebounds for the Eagles (6-4). Matt Mayock shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Greg Jones had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Shane Blakeney finished with 22 points and two steals for the Dragons (4-5). Kevon Vanderhorst added 13 points for Drexel. Eli Beard also had 11 points.

Collins scored nine points in the first half and American went into the break trailing 40-27. Drexel led 55-44 with 13 1/2 minutes remaining and held the lead until Matt Mayock’s layup with 6 minutes left gave the Eagles a 63-62 lead. American led 75-70 before Shane Blakeney’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.