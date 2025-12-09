Colgate visits Burrows and Syracuse

Colgate Raiders (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays…

Colgate Raiders (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (8-1, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Colgate after Sophie Burrows scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 78-69 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Orange have gone 6-0 at home. Syracuse has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 away from home. Colgate gives up 65.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Dominique Onu is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.9 points.

Laila Hankerson is shooting 21.7% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 3.4 points. Ella Meabon is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.