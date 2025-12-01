CJ Anthony scores 26 to lead Iona to 89-66 victory over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — CJ Anthony scored 26 points and Iona beat Delaware 89-66 on Monday night. Anthony added three…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — CJ Anthony scored 26 points and Iona beat Delaware 89-66 on Monday night.

Anthony added three steals for the Gaels (6-2). Lamin Sabally filled the stat sheet with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Toby Harris added 13 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-5) were led by Macon Emory’s 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Christian Bliss added 13 points, five assists and three steals. Tyler Houser had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Iona took the lead with 2:41 left in the first half and did not trail again. Sabally led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break. Iona extended its lead to 64-45 during the second half, fueled by a 15-1 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.