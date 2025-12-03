Carter’s 21 lead Detroit Mercy over IU Indianapolis 92-78 to open Horizon League play.

DETROIT (AP) — Ayden Carter had 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-78 win over IU Indianapolis in a Horizon League…

DETROIT (AP) — Ayden Carter had 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-78 win over IU Indianapolis in a Horizon League opener on Wednesday.

Carter had six rebounds and three steals for the Titans (3-6). London Maiden scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Stone shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kameron Tinsley led the Jaguars (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. IU Indianapolis also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Jaxon Edwards. Maguire Mitchell had 14 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Detroit Mercy visits Cleveland State and IU Indianapolis squares off against Youngstown State at home.

