Canisius visits Saint Peter’s on 3-game road skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -8.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Saint Peter’s looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Peacocks have gone 2-1 at home. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Quan Ewing averaging 2.0.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-3 away from home. Canisius is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s averages 67.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 70.3 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 62.3 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 78.7 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

The Peacocks and Golden Griffins square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 17.3 points and 2.8 steals. TJ Robinson is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.0 points.

Bryan Ndjonga is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Kahlil Singleton is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

