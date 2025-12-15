Butler plays No. 5 UConn following Ajayi’s 28-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes…

Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on No. 5 UConn after Michael Ajayi scored 28 points in Butler’s 113-110 overtime victory over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. UConn is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Alex Karaban paces the Huskies with 5.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East scoring 90.1 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

UConn makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Butler averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Huskies. Karaban is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack is averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points.

