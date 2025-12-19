Butler Bulldogs take on the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (7-4, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-4, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler squares off against Northwestern in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in non-conference play. Butler is the Big East leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 11.5.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Northwestern scores 6.3 more points per game (82.6) than Butler allows to opponents (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

