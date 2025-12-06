Burke leads Denver against Idaho State after 23-point showing

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Idaho State Bengals (5-4) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -8.5; over/under…

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Idaho State Bengals (5-4)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Idaho State after Jeremiah Burke scored 23 points in Denver’s 93-89 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bengals have gone 2-0 in home games. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Caleb Van De Griend leads the Bengals with 7.2 boards.

The Pioneers have gone 2-4 away from home. Denver gives up 87.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Idaho State averages 73.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 87.4 Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van De Griend is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7%.

Carson Johnson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Burke is averaging 15.1 points.

