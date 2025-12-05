Burke leads Denver against Idaho State after 23-point outing

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Idaho State Bengals (5-4) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Idaho State…

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Idaho State Bengals (5-4)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Idaho State after Jeremiah Burke scored 23 points in Denver’s 93-89 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bengals are 2-0 on their home court. Idaho State is the top team in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Pioneers have gone 2-4 away from home. Denver is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Idaho State scores 73.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 87.4 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 61.0% and averaging 14.9 points.

Carson Johnson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Burke is averaging 15.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

