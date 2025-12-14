Buffalo visits Riley and East Carolina

Buffalo Bulls (9-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-7) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5;…

Buffalo Bulls (9-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-7)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Buffalo after Joran Riley scored 26 points in East Carolina’s 67-54 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Pirates have gone 3-3 in home games. East Carolina is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 3-0 on the road. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

East Carolina is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Sabol averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.