Brown leads Southern Indiana against Western Michigan after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-5) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Western Michigan after Kaden Brown scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-56 victory against the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 in home games. Western Michigan has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Southern Indiana averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Michigan averages 74.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 76.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. Brady Swartz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Ismail Habib is shooting 41.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Brown is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

