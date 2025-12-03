Brazile scores 21 points as No. 25 Arkansas hands No. 6 Louisville its 1st loss, 89-80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 21 points to lead five Arkansas players in double figures as the 25th-ranked…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 21 points to lead five Arkansas players in double figures as the 25th-ranked Razorbacks built a big lead and held off No. 6 Louisville 89-80 on Wednesday night.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas added 17 points apiece for Arkansas, which made 27 of 35 free throws (77%) and outrebounded the Cardinals 46-36.

The loss was the first this season for Louisville, which never led in the game.

Brazile had 17 points in the first half, including 14 of Arkansas’ first 23, as the senior forward matched Louisville’s total through the first nine minutes. By halftime, the Razorbacks (6-2) held an 18-point lead and had scored 47 points, as much or more than Louisville (7-1) had allowed total in three of its previous seven games.

But after shooting just 33% in the first half, Louisville rallied in the second, shooting 50%. The Cardinals cut a 20-point deficit to four with 2:27 left. But then Brazile, who shot 8 of 11 from the floor, threw down an impressive alley-oop from Acuff on the Razorbacks’ next possession, and the Cardinals got no closer.

Malique Ewin had 12 points for Arkansas, and Billy Richmond III added 10.

Mikel Brown Jr. paced Louisville with 22 points, but he shot just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Ryan Conwell, the team’s leading scorer, added 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Up next

Arkansas plays Fresno State on Saturday in Little Rock.

Louisville hosts No. 22 Indiana on Saturday.

