Bradley faces Belmont following Johnson’s 22-point game

Bradley Braves (10-4, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-2, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Bradley Braves (10-4, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-2, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Belmont after Jaquan Johnson scored 22 points in Bradley’s 76-68 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 in home games. Belmont averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Braves are 3-0 in conference games. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Belmont makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Bradley averages 9.2 more points per game (78.3) than Belmont gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Bruins and Braves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Orme is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Smith is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.