Boone and Western Kentucky host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-5) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-5) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Evansville after Armelo Boone scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-70 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 at home. Western Kentucky averages 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-1 away from home. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by AJ Casey averaging 6.0.

Western Kentucky is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Boone is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7%.

Alex Hemenway averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Connor Turnbull is averaging 13.1 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

