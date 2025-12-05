Boise State visits Butler following Bizjack’s 29-point showing

Boise State Broncos (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (7-1) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Boise State after…

Boise State Broncos (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (7-1)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Boise State after Finley Bizjack scored 29 points in Butler’s 84-68 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 90.0 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Broncos play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Buchanan averaging 2.4.

Butler makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Boise State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bizjack is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Meadow is averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos. Buchanan is averaging 12.4 points.

