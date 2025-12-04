Bhesania scores 23 off the bench, Boston University takes down VSU-Johnson 104-57

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Bhesania led Boston University over Vermont State-Johnson on Wednesday with 23 points off of the bench…

Bhesania added six rebounds for the Terriers (4-5). Michael McNair scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Donte Tisinger Jr. went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Jaylen Brown led the Badgers in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Marty Askenazi added 11 points for VSU-Johnson. Drew Phillips also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

