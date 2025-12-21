Bethune-Cookman visits No. 1 Arizona after Heady’s 23-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Arizona Wildcats (11-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits No. 1 Arizona…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Arizona Wildcats (11-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits No. 1 Arizona after Jakobi Heady scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 112-53 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Arizona Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Arizona is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have gone 1-6 away from home. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Heady averaging 2.0.

Arizona makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (47.8%). Bethune-Cookman scores 5.2 more points per game (70.6) than Arizona gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Arizona Wildcats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Koa Peat is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Arizona Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.