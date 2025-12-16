Bellarmine takes on Chattanooga following Karasinski’s 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Chattanooga after Jack…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Chattanooga after Jack Karasinski scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 80-76 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Knights have gone 2-2 in home games. Bellarmine is fifth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Sam Donald averaging 2.5.

The Mocs are 1-3 in road games. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Bellarmine scores 77.6 points, 6.5 more per game than the 71.1 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karasinski is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Brian Waddell is shooting 64.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Jordan Frison is averaging 13.5 points and four assists for the Mocs. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

