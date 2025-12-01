Bailey’s 29 lead Incarnate Word past McNeese 71-67

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 29 points as Incarnate Word beat McNeese 71-67 on Monday. Bailey also added…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 29 points as Incarnate Word beat McNeese 71-67 on Monday.

Bailey also added five assists for the Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland Conference). Jordan Pyke scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Tahj Staveskie finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and five steals.

Garwey Dual finished with 18 points and three steals for the Cowboys (6-2, 0-1). Jovohn Garcia added 13 points for McNeese. DJ Richards also recorded 10 points and three steals. The loss broke the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

