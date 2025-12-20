Atlason scores 26 off the bench, Miami (OH) defeats Ball State 86-77

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Almar Atlason scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Miami (Ohio) past Ball State…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Almar Atlason scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 86-77 on Saturday.

Atlason shot 8 for 14 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks (12-0, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer added 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Brant Byers finished with 16 points. The RedHawks are one of seven undefeated teams in Division I.

Elmore James led the Cardinals (3-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Davion Hill added 13 points for Ball State. Kayden Fish finished with 10 points.

Miami took the lead for good with 1:12 to go in the first half. The score was 40-36 at halftime, with Elmer racking up 11 points. Atlason scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Miami to a nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

