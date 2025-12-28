Army hosts Thomas and Howard

Howard Bison (10-5) at Army Black Knights (8-2) West Point, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays…

Howard Bison (10-5) at Army Black Knights (8-2)

West Point, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Army after Zennia Thomas scored 22 points in Howard’s 76-64 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Black Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Army averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Reese Ericson with 3.7.

The Bison are 5-5 in road games. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 4.8.

Army scores 68.9 points, 5.8 more per game than the 63.1 Howard gives up. Howard averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Smith is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Thomas is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

