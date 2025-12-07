Live Radio
Anthony’s 15 lead Iona over Sacred Heart 81-69

The Associated Press

December 7, 2025, 4:31 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — CJ Anthony scored 15 points as Iona beat Sacred Heart 81-69 on Sunday.

Anthony had eight assists and three steals for the Gaels (7-3, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lamin Sabally scored 11 points and added six rebounds, as did Toby Harris.

Yann Farell led the Pioneers (3-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Nyle Ralph-Beyer also scored 16 points for Sacred Heart. Dashon Gittens had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

