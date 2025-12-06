Live Radio
Andrew Henderson, Marqui Worthy lead UC Riverside past Cal Poly 88-84

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 9:34 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 28 points, Marqui Worthy scored 24 and UC Riverside turned back Cal Poly 88-84 on Saturday.

Henderson added nine rebounds and Worthy grabbed five for the Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Osiris Grady shot 4 of 7 and scored 11.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (5-6, 1-1) with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Peter Bandelj added 13 points and Cayden Ward contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

